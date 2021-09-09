Launch of Thalapathy Vijay's next with Vamshi in October?

A section of media has reported that the official launch of Thalapathy Vijay's soon-to-be commenced film with Vamshi Paidipally is all set to happen in October during the auspicious Ayudha Pooja weekend.

Sources say that Vijay has agreed to star in Dil Raju's new film to be directed by Vamsi but he will officially announce the project only after listening to the full script, the star also has the habit of starting his new film only after completing the current project.