  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Lavanya wants you to try this while everyone's checking their phones

Lavanya wants you to try this while everyone's checking their phones

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 19th, 2021, 22:01:25hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) South star Lavanya Tripathi's Monday post on Instagram suggests a quirky activity while everyone is busy checking their phones.

Lavanya posted a picture where she is seen sitting behind a camera and looking at a dance video she made.

"Dance like no one is watching -- because they're not, they're checking their phones," Lavanya wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Lavanya will be seen in the Telugu film "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

The film is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai" and is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Her body of work includes "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH".

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features