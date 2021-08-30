Lavina Tandon feels 'blessed' to play 'Mirabai'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Lavina Tandon has been roped in to portray the role of 'Mirabai' in the show 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'. On Janmashtami, she shares her experience of playing the character of an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna.

Lavina says: "Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is a very auspicious day. I am so honoured to be a part of this mythological show and portray 'Mirabai' who is a devotee of Lord Krishna. The dynamics of Lord Krishna and Mirabai are so pure. I feel blessed to be portraying that on screen. In the show, she will finally get a chance to meet Lord Krishna which I feel is something the viewers must look forward to".