Lawrence - Priya Bhavani Shankar's 'Rudhran' begins!

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Raghava Lawrence's pair in this new film while Poornima Baghyaraj and Nassar will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence has commenced the shoot of his new heroic film Rudhran today in Chennai. The film marks the directorial debut of the popular producer Kathiresan of Jigarthanda and Aadukalam fame.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, RD Rajasekar cranks the camera, and a newcomer named KP Thirumaran has penned the story and dialogues.

Kathiresan's 5 Star Creations is producing the film which is said to be an action thriller with an underlying social message.

If all goes well, Rudhran is likely to release by the end of this year.