Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2' dropped?

A section of media has reported that Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 is dropped after the actor refused to reduce his remuneration.
After the pandemic, Sun Pictures is said to have reduced the remuneration of all the actors including Suriya but rumors say that Raghava Lawrence refused to reduce his salary, and hence, the production house has decided to drop the film.
However, in a recent interaction, Lawrence has said that the report is a mere rumor. The actor is confident about the project and says that an official announcement would be out at the right time regarding the commencement of the shoot.
P Vasu, who directed the first part is directing Chandramukhi 2 but the makers are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew.