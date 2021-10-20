Leaked 'Salaar' video triggers negative reaction among fans

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed as Telugu's 'Rebel Star' is on a high as he has a couple of big-budget movies in his kitty. His collaboration with south India's most happening filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their upcoming biggie 'Salaar' is keenly anticipated.

Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Salaar', while one of his latest videos has triggered negativity. A leaked video from the sets of 'Salaar', is making the rounds on the internet. Prabhas is seen shooting for an intense action scene, with a gun in his hand. In the leaked video, Prabhas is seen raining bullets on his opponents, which indicates this shot is for an action scene.