Legend Saravanan and Urvashi shoot in Iceland for their film!

It's well known that Saravana Stores' Chief Saravanan is making his acting debut with a film directed by JD and Jerry of Ullasam fame. Produced by Saravanan, the third schedule of the film has commenced yesterday in Iceland.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela of Hate Story 4 fame, who plays Saravanan's pair in the film took to her Instagram page to confirm the news. ""3rd FILM SCHEDULE BEGINS #THELEGEND #ICELAND HERE I COME ".