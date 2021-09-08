Legend Saravanan and Urvashi shoot in Iceland for their film!

It's well known that Saravana Stores' Chief Saravanan is making his acting debut with a film directed by JD and Jerry of Ullasam fame. Produced by Saravanan, the third schedule of the film has commenced yesterday in Iceland.
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela of Hate Story 4 fame, who plays Saravanan's pair in the film took to her Instagram page to confirm the news. ""3rd FILM SCHEDULE BEGINS #THELEGEND #ICELAND HERE I COME ".
Velraj is cranking the camera for this big-budget action film while Harris Jayaraj is composing the music.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including Geethika Tiwary plays, Robo Shankar, Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Mayilsamy, and Kovai Sarala. The makers are planning to wrap up the Iceland schedule by the end of this month and then, they will return to Chennai to complete the remaining scenes.