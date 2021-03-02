Legend Saravanan's action sequence pics go viral!

Legend Saravanan, the owner of the leading textile & home appliances showroom Saravana Stores is currently playing the lead role in a big-budget entertainer directed by JD and Jerry of Ullasam fame.
Harris Jayaraj is composing the music for the film and Velraj cranks the camera. Geethika Tiwary plays the female lead in the film that also has an ensemble of actors including Robo Shankar, Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Mayilsamy, and Kovai Sarala.
On Monday, the makers have sent out a few working stills from the action sequence of the film and it has become viral on social networking sites.
A section of netizens is trolling Saravanan for wasting his money and time in films while others are appreciating his self-confidence.
The yet-untitled film is likely to release by the end of this year.