Legend Saravanan's action sequence pics go viral!

Legend Saravanan, the owner of the leading textile & home appliances showroom Saravana Stores is currently playing the lead role in a big-budget entertainer directed by JD and Jerry of Ullasam fame.

Harris Jayaraj is composing the music for the film and Velraj cranks the camera. Geethika Tiwary plays the female lead in the film that also has an ensemble of actors including Robo Shankar, Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Mayilsamy, and Kovai Sarala.