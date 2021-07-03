Legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan turns 80

Legendary Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan is celebrating his 80th birthday today (July 3).
Adoor’s movies have found appreciation in every corner of the world and the filmmaker has done Malayalam proud.
An FTII alumnus, Adoor was instrumental in creating the new wave in Malayalam cinema in the 1980s, with Swayamvaram (1972).
His movies like Kodiyettam, Elippathayam, Mukhamukham, Anantharam, Mathilukal, Vidheyan, Kadhapurushan, Nizhalkkuthu and Naalu Pennungal have won several awards. His movies have represented the country in several prestigious film festivals.
Adoor has won 16 National awards and 17 Kerala State film awards. He has been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Vibhishan by the nation. Adoor won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2004.