'Leggy lass' Salma Hayek posts stunning #tbt

Salma posted the monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting on a chair dressed in a black mesh crop top paired with a fitted short skirt. To complete the sexy look, Salma paired the outfit with pointy stilettos.

For the caption, Salma wrote: "#tbt."

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in "The Eternals", which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.

