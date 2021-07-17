Lena turns script writer with 'Olam'

Actress Lena has turned script writer with Olam, which she has co-written with V S Abhilash, who is also directing the movie.

Arjun Ashokan, Lena, Binu Pappu, Harisree Ashokan, Noby Marcose and Suresh Chandra Menon include the main cast.

“I want to thank you for the constant support and encouragement that has nurtured my career for over 23 years in the film industry. I am glad to share with you the next stage of my career journey as a script writer with my 115th film – Olam,” says Lena.