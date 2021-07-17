Lena turns script writer with 'Olam'

Actress Lena has turned script writer with Olam, which she has co-written with V S Abhilash, who is also directing the movie.
Arjun Ashokan, Lena, Binu Pappu, Harisree Ashokan, Noby Marcose and Suresh Chandra Menon include the main cast.
“I want to thank you for the constant support and encouragement that has nurtured my career for over 23 years in the film industry. I am glad to share with you the next stage of my career journey as a script writer with my 115th film – Olam,” says Lena.
Olam is being produced under the banner of Punathil Production. Ashkar is the cinematographer. Arun Thomas is the music director.
Olam is a psychological suspense horror comedy movie, says Times of India. Lena is a clinical psychologist and decided to co-write the script, when Abhilash discussed the idea with her.