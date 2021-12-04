Letting Her Hair Down: Ashi Singh happy to flaunt her tresses in 'Meet'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) 'Meet' actress Ashi Singh is all excited to don a different look and flaunt her long hair for the upcoming sequence in the show.

For an upcoming sequence, Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) and her on-screen sister Manushi Hooda (Sharin Khanduja) will be seen wearing the same set of clothes, Ashi Sigh got the opportunity to open up her hair and have a different look for a change. Usually in the show she is not seen with long hair.