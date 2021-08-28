Lewis Pullman to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American actor Lewis Pullman will headline New Line's film adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel, 'Salem's Lot'.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line's two-part hit adaptations of 'It', wrote the script and is directing the upcoming project.

The shooting of the forthcoming film will start in September in Boston. In the feature project, Pullman will star as author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, leading him to band together with a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence.

David Soul played the part in Lot's previous screen adaptation, the 1979 miniseries from Tobe Hooper, the horror filmmaker behind 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Poltergeist'.

For New Line, the project sees the union of the producing teams behind two of some of its biggest horror franchises, 'The Conjuring' and 'It'.

Atomic Monster's James Wan and Michael Clear, whose 'Conjuring Universe' of movies, four of which were written by Dauberman, has generated over USD 2 billion worldwide, are producing with Vertigo's Roy Lee, whose 'It' holds the record of highest-grossing horror film of all time with over USD 700 million worldwide.

Mark Wolper is also producing. Michael Bederman, Atomic Monster's Judson Scott and Vertigo's Andrew Childs are executive producing, as is Dauberman.

The role promises to be a breakthrough and career-making for Pullman, who is the son of Bill Pullman, the beloved actor who has starred in movies such as 'Independence Day' and 'While You Were Sleeping'.

Pullman is an actor in his own right, making his feature debut opposite his father in 'Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown'. He played a scene-stealing hotel manager in Drew Goddard's 'Bad Times at the El Royale', appeared in 'The Strangers: Prey at Night' and George Clooney's mini-series 'Catch-22'.

The actor has several projects in the can, the highest-profile being Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick', in which he plays a Navy fighter pilot being mentored by Cruise.

The movie is currently set to be released by Paramount on November 19, 2021. He will also be seen with Josh Brolin in the upcoming Amazon series 'Outer Range'. (ANI)

