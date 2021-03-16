Liam Payne congratulates Harry Styles on Grammys win

The 'Familiar' singer posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday, congratulating Styles on his 2021 Grammys win for best pop solo performance."Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win," the-27-year-old singer wrote under a meme about the former boy band. "What a huge moment, proud to be your brother," he added in the same story.As per People magazine, the two singers have remained friends since 'One Direction' split in 2015. All five members -- Styles, Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan -- have since pursued solo careers.Sunday night's win was a first for Styles, as 'One Direction' was never nominated for a Grammy for any of their five albums.In December, Styles opened up to Variety about being in the group and how everyone going their own way was a "next step in evolution.""When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band," Styles said."'Don't worry, everyone, that wasn't me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.' But we loved being in the band," he added.This isn't the first time that Styles talked about being a part of the insanely popular boyband. During his cover story interview with Vogue in November, the singer said he "wanted to soak in" his time in the band."I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could," Styles told the outlet.In August 2015, Horan, Payne, and Tomlinson announced that the band would be taking an indefinite break. Although the members denied that the hiatus was permanent, a source told Us Weekly in January 2016 that the band was done for good.The boy band, which was created on season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010, released five albums.After forming the band in 2010, One Direction rose to stardom with hits songs such as 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'Best Song Ever'. (ANI)