Libya's pandemic situation stable despite more Covid cases

Tripoli, Jan 3 (IANS) lIbya's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the Covid-19 situation in the country remains stable, despite an increase in the number of new cases this week.

"The pandemic situation in the country remains stable this week, despite noticeable increases in some indicators. This could be a sign of a change in the pandemic situation over the next few weeks," Xinhua news agency quoted the NCDC as saying.