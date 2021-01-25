Liger locks its release date?

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s boxing drama ‘Liger’ is all set to resume the shoot next month. The film’s production has been stalled since last March due to the pandemic and other reasons.

Touted to be Vijay Deverakonda’s first-ever Pan-Indian film, ‘Liger’ is now aiming for July 2021 release. It still has sixty percent of the portion to be shot. But, Puri Jagannadh can wrap it in just three months. This is why Puri wants to release it in July once all the summer biggies come and go.