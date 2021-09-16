Liger resumes shoot of high-octane stunts in Goa

Handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda’s multilingual pan-India film, LIGER (Saala Crossbreed), is inching towards the final stages of production. After a prolonged break due to the second wave of coronavirus, director Puri Jagannadh has begun a new shooting schedule in Goa.

A high-octane action sequence and also some important scenes are being canned in this schedule. The team shared a picture from the sets as well. The photo sees Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA fighter getting ready to fight.