Liger resumes shoot of high-octane stunts in Goa

Handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda’s multilingual pan-India film, LIGER (Saala Crossbreed), is inching towards the final stages of production. After a prolonged break due to the second wave of coronavirus, director Puri Jagannadh has begun a new shooting schedule in Goa.
A high-octane action sequence and also some important scenes are being canned in this schedule. The team shared a picture from the sets as well. The photo sees Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA fighter getting ready to fight.
Vijay Deverakonda underwent training in mixed martial arts for this sports action thriller. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is playing the female lead.
In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions.
Kecha of Thailand is choreographing the stunts.