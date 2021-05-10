Liger teaser launch postponed

‘Liger’ is being produced and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is co-producing this pan-India boxing drama.

Handsome actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today. His fans were expecting to see the teaser of ‘Liger’ on this occasion but the makers have clarified that they have postponed the plan.

“We were all geared up to reveal a power-packed teaser for Liger on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all,” the makers said in a statement.

‘Liger’ has been in the making since January 2020. The production of the film suffered delays due to the first wave of coronavirus pandemic and now the second wave.

‘Liger’ has Ananya Panday as the heroine.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu