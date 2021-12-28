Light and Sound show at Chittorgarh Fort stopped after MP's objections

Joshi stopped the show midway and the guests which also included the VIPs slowly moved out.

Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi stopped the show midway when the scene of Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khalji watching the queen via mirror with the permission of Rawal Ratan Singh, a ruler of the Mewar kingdom, was staged. Also there were objections to the dialogues scripted for Khalji's role.

Joshi told IANS: "Historical facts were twisted in the script and hence I had to object. In fact, I had raised objections before as well when it was read to me. Am surprised why that was not removed."

"However, on Tuesday, a few officials from Jaipur visited Chittorgarh and we had a word that the twisted part of the history will be removed."

IANS also spoke to District Collector Tarachand Meena who said that the show shall resume on Tuesday. "We have lent ears to the demands coming in from the public and decided to remove the controversial part," he added.

A few years back, historians and Rajput associations raised objections to the release of film 'Padmawat'. The presentation of a scene where Khalji watches the queen via mirror with the permission of Rawal Ratan Singh had to be removed from the film after demands from different sections of people. The glass at the Chittorgarh fort was damaged by the protesters. Later, this part has also been removed and replaced at the inscription.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Udailal Anjana, who was present in the programme, said that he did not find any controversy in it.

Meanwhile, many organisations on Tuesday started protesting against the script of the Light and Sound show and this controversy was rapidly circulated with many organisations warning of agitations against showing the disputed portions.

The Light and Sound show was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually on Monday evening, and the Minister, the MP, the District Collector and several others came to see the show held at Kumbha Mahal. The show allegedly had controversial passages which were objected to by MP Joshi who got up from the show and went straight to the control room and closed the show.

Joshi told the Collector that the Tourism Department should immediately talk to officials to fix the script, and Meena immediately informed the Tourism Department and sought removal of the disputed part.

--IANS

arc/skp/