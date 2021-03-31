Lil Nas X admits his 'Montero' video is similar to FKA twigs' 'Cellophane'

"I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang! The 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. I was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video," Lil Nas X wrote in an Instagram post, which also contained snippets of the music video of twigs' popular single.

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) American musician Lil Nas X has reacted to accusations of similarities between the music video of his recently-released single "Montero (Call me by your name)" and English singer FKA twigs' 2019 avant-pop hit "Cellophane".

Soon after the 21-year-old rapper dropped his new devil-themed video last week, fans pointed out on social media that its pole-dancing visuals are reminiscent of shots in "Cellophane," and its director, Andrew Thomas Huang, appeared to agree and tweeted on Saturday, March 27 that the "Montero" visuals are "copying" his own work.

"I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close. i was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise," Lil Nas X continued.

However, after he addressed the controversy on Instagram, twigs replied and appeared to have moved on.

"Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video! I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status," she wrote on Instagram.

