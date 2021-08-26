Lil Nas X debut album 'Montero' to release on Sept 17

New York, Aug 26 (IANS) American rapper Lil Nas X has announced that his forthcoming debut album 'Montero' will release on September 17.

The rapper took to Instagram and shared the announcement with a video glimpse of the album trailer.

He wrote, "Creating this album has been therapy for me. I've learned to let go of trying to control people's perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I've realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own."