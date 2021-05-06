Lil Nas X feels people use him as stepping stone in relationships

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Singer Lil Nas X is worried that people use him as a stepping stone in relationships, to move ahead in their lives. However, he added that he doesn't let this fear stop him from meeting new people.

"I've honestly gotten to this point where I'm just like, okay, I hope this person actually likes me for me (and) isn't trying to use me as a stepping stone. I've just got to a point where it's like well, even if they are (using me), then that's a lesson learned. I can't just stop meeting people because of this fear," he said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.