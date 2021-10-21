Lil Nas X gets his own day in Atlanta

According to TMZ, The Atlanta City Council just declared a day in honour of the 'Industry Baby' rapper.The council proclaimed October 20 as 'Lil Nas X Day' and also honoured the rapper with a plaque trophy to commemorate the special day.Nas X has also shared a picture of the same on his Instagram story.The 22-year-old artist received the plaque Wednesday night at a special dinner organised at The Gathering Spot, Atlanta. The award was presented by a city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown, the city's first Black LQBTQ council member.As per TMZ, the council said that Nas X is shaping the city and the world with his "artistic influence and transformative influence" through his popular songs just like his recent album 'Montero'. (ANI)