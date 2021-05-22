Lil Nas X not affected by hate comments

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Rapper Lil Nas X is rarely affected by online hate because he says the love that comes his way outweighs the hatred.

"The love outweighs the hate by like a hundred. I guess it's because I kind of grew up on the internet and I've been through this before, and I know to take everything with a grain of salt. So it's rare that it'll actually get to me, where I'm like, 'Oh, that hurts'," he says.