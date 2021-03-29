Lil Nas X responds to social media backlash over 'twerking on CGI pole' in 'Montero' music video

The Grammy-award winning musician, who had recently released his new single 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)', fanned the flames when he reflected on how he tried to hide his sexuality in childhood. While many fellow celebrities and fans lauded him for his courage, many online critics zeroed on the 21-year-old star and accused him of "destroying the society".According to People Magazine, the video, filled with biblical references, begins with the Nas being seduced by the snake in the Garden of Eden. He is then put on trial and subsequently stoned to death before he ascends to heaven. His trip is cut short, as he rides a pole down to hell, where he gives Satan a now-infamous lap dance in patent leather thigh-high stilettos.Responding to the backlashes on Twitter, Nas wrote, "Y'all saying a gay n-- twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."The 'Holiday' fame also took a dig at those social media users who accused him of "destroying the society" by tweeting "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."In the string of tweets, Nas also clapped back at the critics and said, "There was no system involved. I made the decision to create the music video. I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."The star also followed up with an anecdote to troll his critics and said that he showed the video to his toddler niece and she replied "uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece."Before dropping the music video, Lil Nas X took to his social media to address a note to "14-year-old montero," referring to his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill.He wrote, "I wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.""You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f-- out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -lnx," he continued.In the past, the 'HOLIDAY' singer has also gotten candid in various interviews about the challenges he faced growing up because of his sexual orientation. (ANI)