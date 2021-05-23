Lil Nas X suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'Saturday Night Live' show

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): American singer Lil Nas X in a recent 'Saturday Night Live' performance suffered a wardrobe malfunction as he split his pants while performing the hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name).'



According to Variety, the malfunction occurred during a steamy performance by the 'Panini' singer, which found him working a hell-themed set reminiscent of the boundary-breaking video.

During the performance, Nas was seen donning a flame-emblazoned, physique-bearing leather outfit. He was accompanied by six shirtless male dancers, one of whom licked his neck mid-song and another turned himself upside down, spread-eagled in front of the singer.

As reported by Variety, when the song neared its close, Nas began working the pole, and as he squatted toward the floor, he split his pants.

After a comically stunned look on his face, he completed the performance basically in one long crotch grab.

As soon as the performance was aired, scores of Twitteratis chimed in with their epic reactions.

Comparing the pant split to that of SpongeBob SquarePants, one Twitter user wrote, : "FROM THE SPONGEBOB REFERENCES IN THE MONTERO MV TO THIS NOW. THIS MAN TRULY IS A REAL LIFE SPONGEBOB."

Even Nas himself got in on the commentary between performances.

He tweeted, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV."

Another tweet post of the incident read, "i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."

Variety said the second performance, of the 'Rodeo' singer's new single 'Sun Goes Down,' was much more straightforward, as he sang the song in a sleek white suit embellished with fake bullet wounds over his heart and stomach. His three-piece band were also clad in white suits, but all wore painters' caps.

Nas finished the song - which arrived Thursday night accompanied by a heart-warming video that sees him encouraging his outsider, high school-era former self -with a big smile, calling out to the audience, "I love you all!"

Earlier during the show, the 'Bring U Down' singer also appeared in a pre-recorded Pride-themed video sketch, taking a verse while wearing a flamboyant pink outfit bedecked with a giant-feathered headdress. (ANI)





