Lilly Singh on being 'the only female in the late-night juggernaut world'

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Indian-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh says her journey towards becoming the first female late-night show host was really a journey to be her authentic self.

"It's exciting and its humbling because it's a huge honour to be the first of anything. I would be lying if I said that it didn't come with a lot of pressure, a lot of critique and trying to meet people's expectations," said Lilly, who shot to fame with her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh.