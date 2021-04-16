Lily-Rose Depp on why 'Voyagers' role was difficult

The film tells the story of a group of young adults on a space expedition th at could save mankind.

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Lily-Rose Depp feels the biggest theme of h er upcoming sci-fi film "Voyagers" is human nature. She also spoke of what made portraying her character Sela was a challenge.

Lily-Rose Depp shares how the script won her over, saying: "To me th e biggest theme of this movie is human nature, and who are we really at our core when we take away things like experience and environment and childhood."

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose claims playing Sela, a vulnerable and conflicted individual, challenged her as an artiste.

She said: "How do you portray that kind of numbed effect that Sela and the rest of the crew feel before their awakening? Sela is intent on pursuing her humanity, and to experience an authentic human connection."

On why she connected with her character, Lily-Rose said: "I think she is to me the character that has the most desire to be human and to feel human, and to feel normal and to feel human connection, and everything like th at. So that was something that I was really excited to explore with her."

"I think that fans will really respond to this film because it expl ores themes that go beyond kind of a sci-fi fantasy environment, it touches o n real themes and real questions that we all have ourselves, like who are we ? What is the meaning of life? You know, what are our true human natures?a said Lily-Rose.

The film also stars Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Fionn Whitehead also part of the cast. It is scheduled to be released by P VR Pictures.

