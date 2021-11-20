Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals how he got inspired to compose music for 'Encanto'

The story revolves around a family who live in a magical house in a vibrant Columbian town called 'Encanto'.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda will be seen next in Disney's upcoming animated musical 'Encanto' and he talked about how he got inspired to compose for the the film.

Having a stellar star cast as voiceover artistes that includes Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, John Leguizamo and Mauro Castillo.

Joining a film at the ground level was particularly appealing for Lin Manuel Miranda, but it was the idea of a family picture that really drew him in.

"It really began with family," says Miranda.

He added: "The notion of a family musical that gets to the complexity and interconnectedness of families was really interesting. In the beginning, we told a lot of personal stories-one of the ongoing themes was how we all cast our family members in certain roles. How do those roles change over time? How do they stay the same?"

Diving into the music of the Colombia-set story proved exciting.

"A lot of the rhythms are familiar to me, but the instrumentation and orchestration is different and often unique to Colombia," says Miranda.

He added: "One of the most fun things is that the accordion is so central to the music. It was really a joy immersing myself in artists I didn't know, and doing deeper dives into those I've grown up loving like Carlos Vives, who we're lucky enough to work with on this movie. This entire process has been about falling in love with Colombian music and culture and getting to play in that space."

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the songs featured in the film are by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Produced by Yvett Merino, this movie is set to release on November 26, 2021.

