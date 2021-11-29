Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas

Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan announced on Sunday that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas.



Lohan took to Instagram and showed off a series of photos showing the two of them smiling and giggling together as she showed off her massive new ring. "My love. My Life. My family. My future," she captioned the images.

On Twitter, she shared the same message and a link to the post, which Shammas retweeted, seemingly confirming the news on his end. Reportedly Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has made a home for herself over the past seven years.

The engagement comes after they had been dating for roughly two years. However, they have opted to keep their relationship mostly private during that time.

The news marks the second time that the 'Mean Girls' actor has been engaged. People magazine reported that she was previously set to wed Russian millionaire Egot Tarabasov before they called things off in 2016.

News of her upcoming wedding to Shammas comes on the heels of her big return to acting in the United States. After taking a major step back from showbusiness over the past decade, a representative previously confirmed to Fox News that she'll be back in front of the camera in an upcoming Netflix holiday movie.

According to a tweet from Netflix that confirmed the project, Lohan, is set to play a "newly-engaged spoiled hotel heiress," who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident.

The heiress finds herself being cared for by the good-looking, blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter in the days before Christmas.

As per Fox News, no additional casting or release date has been set, though production will not begin until November, so it will be released in late 2022 at the earliest. (ANI)

