Lindsay Lohan thrilled to be back at work, says 'couldn't be happier'

She took to her Instagram account to share how she feels to be back shooting for movies and wrote, "Back at work and couldn't be happier! Action! @netflix @netflixfilm."Nearly two days back, Netflix had released the first look of Lohan's forthcoming Christmas rom-com, which is still untitled.The star has largely foregone acting in recent years, so this movie -- which will stream during the holiday season next year -- marks her return to the screen. The film also stars Chord Overstreet opposite Lohan.In the movie, Lohan plays a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" (according to the logline), who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" -- that would be Overstreet -- "and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," reported Variety.George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez are also a part of the cast.After withdrawing from acting when opportunities dried up for her because of her personal issues, Lohan moved abroad, living in both Europe and Dubai.She acted sporadically during that period, such as in Paul Schrader's 2013 movie, 'The Canyons', appearing in a West End production of 'Speed-the-Plow' in 2014, recurring on the British TV comedy 'Sick Note' in 2018, starring in the MTV reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' in 2019, and later that year, appearing as a judge on the Australian version of 'The Masked Singer'.In late 2019, on CNN's New Year's Eve special, Lohan told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to "come back to America and start filming again," and "taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys."Lohan's last film was the 2019 movie 'Among the Shadows'. She rose to fame with 'The Parent Trap' (1998), which she followed up with 'Freaky Friday', 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen', 'Mean Girls', 'Just My Luck', 'Herbie Fully Loaded' and 'Georgia Rule'.Janeen Damian is directing the untitled Lohan rom-com, and it was written by Damian, Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. Its producers are MPCA's Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films' Michael Damian.The film will debut on Netflix in 2022. (ANI)