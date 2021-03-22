'Line of Duty' season 6 records 9.56 mn viewership in UK

London, March 22 (IANS) The British Television series "Line Of Duty" is back for its sixth season with a bang. The police corruption series recorded a viewership of 9.56 million.

While the episode, aired in the UK on Sunday night, got more viewers than "Bodyguard" broadcast in 2018, it was unable to beat the ratings garnered by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. That was watched by 11.3M viewers in the UK.