Lingusamy completes 20 years in the film industry, opens ashram for COVID19 patients

Director Lingusamy has completed twenty years in the film industry on Wednesday. His debut film Aanandham was released on 26th May 2001. He opened an ashram for COVID19 patients in Manapakkam, Chennai.

Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister TM Anbarasan were present during the inaugural event.

“Thanking @Udhaystalin brother, Hon.Minister T.M.Anbarasan & @KeerthyOfficial for coming up & helping us in opening the Manapakkkam ashram for covid patients. With the blessings of @kamleshdaaji organised by @heartful_ness in association with @CIPACA_Official it went well. Thank u", tweeted Lingusamy.

On completing twenty years, the director wrote: "Thanking #RBchoudary sir, all my technicians, artists, friends & family who supported me in these 20 years. We are in no mood to celebrate, Praying for all, recovering soon from this pandemic with our near ones will be the real Aanandham Thank U for all ur Wishes. Stay safe".

Lingusamy's next is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with actor Ram.