Lingusamy to approach Madhavan and Arun Vijay for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual!

Director Lingusamy, who had delivered several blockbuster films like Anandham, Run, Sandakozhi, and Paiyaa is all set to enter into Tollywood with his new film with actor Ram Pothineni. Sources say that the upcoming film of director Lingusamy and Ram is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Srinivasa Silver Screen of U-Turn fame will be bankrolling this new film. The latest update is that Lingusamy is planning to approach Madhavan and Arun Vijay to play the baddies in the yet-untitled film.

Among the two actors, Madhavan had already worked with Lingusamy in Run and Vettai. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.