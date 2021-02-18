Lingusamy's next is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Ram

Director Lingusamy is known for his massive commercial blockbusters like Anandham, Run, Sandakozhi, and Paiyaa . But after the box office debacle of Anjaan, Lingusamy is struggling to make a comeback. His Sandakozhi 2 with Vishal bombed at the box office and later, there rumors that he would be directing Raghava Lawrence in the Tamil remake of Rangasthalam .

However, now, Lingusamy has signed Telugu actor Ram Pothineni for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Srinivasa Silver Screen of U-Turn fame will be bankrolling this new film.

The rest of the cast and crew of this bilingual is yet to be officially confirmed. Though the makers are billing the film as bilingual, sources say that Lingusamy will be directing the film only in Telugu and later it will be dubbed in Tamil as the director is a well-known name in Tamil cinema.