Lion is the working title of SRK- Atlee's next

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Lion is the title of Shah Rukh Khan's next with leading Tamil filmmaker Atlee. A letter mentioning this title to seek permission in a metro station has created this buzz. The makers of the film have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Pune. Nayanthara plays Shah Rukh Khan's pair in this biggie. Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra are also said to be playing pivotal characters in the film.