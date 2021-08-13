Lionsgate's thriller 'The Plane' starring Gerard Butler rounds out cast

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): A slew of actors including Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick and Oliver Trevena have joined the cast of the Lionsgate thriller 'The Plane', starring Gerard Butler.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will star Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passenger's hostage.

As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

Hekking will play Daniela, Butler's on-screen daughter in the film. Krug will play Brie, a passenger with a huge social media following. Slotnick will play Sinclair, a short-tempered businessman, while Trevena will play Carver, a surviving passenger.

Remi Adeleke was also announced as joining the cast on Thursday. Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale and Yoson An are on the call sheet.

Filmmaker Jean-Francois Richet is directing 'The Plane' from a script by Charles Cumming, JP Davis and Matt Cook. The movie is based on a book by Cumming.

Hekking is set to make her debut in the Snap original 'Action Royale'. Krug, recently wrapped production opposite John Malkovich in the indie thriller 'Shattered' and has Anthony Hopkins' 'Zero Contact' due out as an NFT.

Slotnick has appeared on 'The Blacklist', 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' and 'The Duece'. Trevena is known for hosting the online 'Young Hollywood' entertainment show and is currently featured in the film 'The Rising Hawk'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Plane' is produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures' Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures' Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The film is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced by Pimienta Films.

Executive producers include Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver International handled the international sales. It is currently filming in Puerto Rico. (ANI)

