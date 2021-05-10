Lisa Ray credits mother for 'uniqueness, talent, chunky arms'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress and cancer crusader Lisa Ray credits her mother for everything she has, including her chunky arms!

On Monday, Lisa posted a string of pictures where is seen making goofy faces at the camera.

"Nerve, charisma, uniqueness and talent (thanks mama Ru), I got it all from my mama...along with my chunky arms and restlessness. Without her watching me from the eternity of trillions of years of stars I would just be another misunderstood eccentric," she wrote.