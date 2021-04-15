'Little Chi Chi' of Dance Deewane 3 gets sponsor for education

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) "Dance Deewane 3" contestant Aman has earned the sobriquet of Little Chi Chi -- or Govinda -- in a short time owing to his lightning moves. While the young contestant from Ranchi has been impressing all, he now has a fan who is ready to sponsor his education.

Little Chi Chi, who dreams of being a successful dancer, has said that he also wishes to study further.