'Little Things' season 4 to release on October 15

Netflix India shared an announcement video on their Instagram handle featuring Dhruv and Mithila, excited and emotional for the final season to launch soon.Produced by Dice Media and directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, the show, as the title suggests, captures the everyday little moments in the life of a young couple and unwraps all complexities and wholesome moments of modern relationships.Revealing the show's poster on their Instagram handle, Dice Media penned the caption, "A journey that gave us butterflies, taught us to appreciate the Little Things in life, is almost coming to an end. Yes, we're crying. Watch Kavu & Momo take over the world one last time, on 15th October, on Netflix India."Talking about 'Little Things', directors Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua shared, "The journey of Dhruv and Kavya has been such an adorable, enriching experience. We have seen them do it all, from living together to long-distance, they have showcased the most relatable side of young love to us."Opening up about the finale, they added, "It is a bittersweet feeling, the finale - it was a rollercoaster of emotions shooting it. Dhruv-Kavya are growing up, their love is more mature and they are making way for more adventures, more ups and downs."Sharing their goal for the final season, they revealed, "Mithila and Dhruv have done a great job. As the final season of 'Little Things' releases on Netflix, we really wish to leave the audiences with a smile on their face as we begin to say goodbye."'Little Things' Season 4 is releasing on October 15 on Netflix. (ANI)