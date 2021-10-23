Live guns banned on 'The Rookie' show post Alec Baldwin prop gun shoot incident

Los Angeles [US], October 23 (ANI): After the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust', the makers of the cop drama 'The Rookie' have banned live weapons on their set.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Alexi Hawley announced the new policy in a memo sent to staff on Friday. The policy stated that production would no longer be using quarter or half loads while filming the Nathan Fillion-led drama.

"As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk," Hawley wrote in the memo.

All these changes have been made on the sets of 'The Rookie' after Baldwin accidentally killed his film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza with a prop gun on Thursday.

After such a shocking incident, Baldwin took to his Twitter handle to inform everyone that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he tweeted.

Production on the movie was immediately shut down. (ANI)

