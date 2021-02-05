Lizzo talks to her belly!

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she has started showering her belly with praise, in a bid to be nicer to herself.

Alongside a video where she is seen giving affirmations to herself in front of a mirror, she wrote: "I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it's literally ME."