LL Cool J cancels 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance after testing positive for Covid

The special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star's absence, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Two-time Grammy Award winner LL Cool J has pulled out of this year's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022' after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I know it's disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for Covid, which means I'll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,'" LL Cool J said in a statement.

He added: "We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy new year. The best is yet to come!"

As per plan, 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J was set to perform some of his hits from the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage in Times Square. Also, no longer performing will be Chlöe, who had been scheduled to sing her track 'Have Mercy'.

Still set to perform are Journey performing a medley of hits and Latin recording artist Karol G.

This year's event will also include a New Orleans segment, featuring co-host Billy Porter performing his new single, and a Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico, with co-host Roselyn Sanchez, along with a performance by Daddy Yankee.

Previously announced Los Angeles performers (in pre-taped segments) include AJR and Daisy The Great; Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker; Big Boi with Sleepy Brown; Don Omar with Nio Garcia; French Montana; Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser; Maneskin; Mae Muller with Polo G; Polo G; Masked Wolf; OneRepublic; and Walker Hayes.

The LA segments are hosted by Ciara, with Club Quarantine's D-Nice as DJ.

