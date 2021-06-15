Lockdown eased in Kerala, local TPR to determine extent

Vijayan said that even though the state is not completely out of the second wave, economic activities have to be resumed and thus lockdown norms have been relaxed, but Saturdays and Sundays will continue to see total lockdown.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 (IANS) After 39 days of lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced the new norms, under which relaxations would be based on the test positivity rate (TPR) of the local bodies and would begin from Thursday.

In 147 local bodies, the TPR is below 8 per cent and in such places, all shops will be allowed to open, while private establishments like offices can operate with 50 per cent staff.

In 916 local bodies, the TPR is between 8 to 20 per cent and shops selling essential items can open on all days, but private offices and other shops can function only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In 146 local bodies where the TPR is between 20 and 30 per cent, only essential shops can stay open all the week, while other shops can open only on Friday.

In 25 local bodies, the TPR is above 30 per cent and here it would be a "triple lock down" with only essential shops open.

"The general rules that are applicable across the state would apply to commercial banks, which can function Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. No form of indoor activities are permitted, while outdoor sports can take place. Malls also cannot open. Bars and liquor retail outlets can open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but selling of liquor will take place only through apps. There should be no more than 20 people in marriages and for funerals," said Vijayan.

He said on Tuesday, 12,246 people turned Covid positive after 1,04,120 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stood at 1,12,361.

As many as 12,536 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 26,23,904. There were 166 Covid deaths, taking the death tally to 11,508.

Across the state, there were 5,06,437 people under observation at various places which included 29,225 people at hospitals. There were 889 hotspots.

Vijayan also pointed out that 34 per cent of the people have had their first vaccine dose, while 9 per cent have taken both the doses.

"We plan to complete the first dose of vaccine dose to all in the above 40 age category by July 15," he said.

