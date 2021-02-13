Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay Sethupathi to team up before Kamal's 'Vikram'?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that as Kamal Haasan will be able to join the sets of his new film Vikram only in May, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to make use of the break to do a medium budget film featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Sources say that Kamal doesn't want to physically strain himself as doctors advised him to go easy on the film shoots for another two to three months.