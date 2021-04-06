Lokesh Kanagaraj recovers from COVID19, casts his vote!

Young and happening director Lokesh Kangaraj has recovered the COVID19 virus and tested negative. The Master and Kaithi filmmaker took to his Twitter page to confirm the same and thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes. Lokesh also urged fans to vote.
"Recovered from covid, tested negative! Thank you for all your wishes and prayers
In the pic, Kamal Haasan's Apoorva Sagotharargal was playing on the television and everyone started guessing that the director would've voted for the actor turned politician's Makkal Needhi Maiam.
Lokesh is a big fan of Haasan and the director's next is an action thriller titled Vikram with Ulaganayagan