Lokesh 's birthday celebration with Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Gautham Menon, and others

Tamil filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Vetrimaaran, Ram, Sasi, Vasanthabalan, and Lingusamy often meet and celebrate the important milestones of the members of their gang.

They celebrated Shankar's 25th anniversary in Tamil cinema and also thrown a surprise birthday party for Mysskin. The latest is that the elite directors invited Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj and celebrated his birthday.