Lokesh to make changes in Kamal Haasan's Vikram!

The latest reports in the Tamil media circle tell us that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has recently met veteran actor Kamal Haasan to discuss their upcoming film Vikram . On reading the script, Kamal Haasan is said to have suggested a few changes and the director seems to have readily agreed.

Kamal Haasan plays the titular role in the film while famous Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. Initially, the team was in talks with Prabhu Deva and Raghava Lawerence before signing Fahadh.

The makers are also in talks with Vijay Sethupathi for an important role but the actor is yet to sign the dotted line.

To be produced by Kamal Haasan's Raj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Sathyan Sooryan is likely to crank the camera.