Lokesh to shoot Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh's combination scenes from Nov 17

Lokesh had earlier shot these actors individually but for the first time, all the three powerful performers will be on the sets.

Sources in the industry say that director Lokesh Kanagaraj will shoot the combination scenes featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil of Vikram from November 17 in Coimbatore.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, and Girish Gangadharan of Angamaly Diaries and Sarkar fame is cranking the camera.

Kalidas, son of veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram is also playing a pivotal character in Vikram. If all goes well, the makers will wrap up the shoot of the film by the end of this year.

Sources say that Vikram will hit the screens in April 2022.