'Loki' director Kate Herron: For me it was a journey of self-discovery

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Director Kate Herron shared that the series 'Loki', for her, has been a journey of self-discovery as someone trying to find her place in the universe.

"I love genre cinema, and I love sci-fi and I love fantasy. But what was really important to me was stripping away all the fantastical elements to find the heart of this story. In 'Loki', if we took away all the bells and whistles of this story, what is the relatable message at the centre?' Herron said.